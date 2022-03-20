Palace beats Everton 4-0, joins Chelsea in FA Cup semifinals

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace has reached the FA Cup semifinals for the first time since 2016 by beating Everton 4-0. Marc Guehi, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes scored the goals at Selhurst Park for Palace, which joined Chelsea in the lineup for the last four. The two remaining matches in the quarterfinals are played later Sunday: Southampton vs. Manchester City and second-tier Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool. It was something of a reality check for Frank Lampard’s Everton after its last-gasp 1-0 win over Newcastle on Thursday that boosted its chances of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.