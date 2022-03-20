Moore powers Texas women over Utah 78-56 and into Sweet 16

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Moore scored 21 points, Texas shut down Utah’s prolific 3-point shooting and the Longhorns earned another trip to the Sweet 16 with a 78-56 victory Sunday. The Longhorns shot 71% in a blistering first half to open up a 14-point lead, then stretched it as high as 26 in the third quarter. Defensively, Texas smothered Utah shooters. The No. 2 seed in the Spokane, Washington, regional, Texas (28-6) moves on to face the winner of matchup Monday night between No. 3 seed Baylor and and No. 6 Ohio State. The Longhorns advanced to the regional final last season. Kennady McQueen led No. 7 Utah ( 21-12) with 18 points.