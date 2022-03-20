Kane, Son combine to lead Spurs to 3-1 win over West Ham

LONDON (AP) — The most lethal attacking partnership in Premier League history was at it again as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min combined to earn Tottenham a 3-1 win over West Ham. The pair had already played a big role in the ninth-minute own-goal scored by Kurt Zouma when Kane turned in the center circle and played a perfect ball for Son to make it 2-0 in the 24th. Kane then flicked on for Son’s second goal in the 88th. They have now combined for 39 goals in the Premier League, extending their record in the competition. Tottenham jumped above West Ham and Manchester United into fifth place.