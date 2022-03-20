Kalscheur, Iowa State beat Wisconsin to reach Sweet 16

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points and 11th-seeded Iowa State surprised Wisconsin in the Badgers’ backyard, advancing to the Sweet 16 with a 54-49 victory in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Izaiah Brockington added 10 points as the gritty Cyclones used their tough defense to hold off Johnny Davis and company in front of a raucous pro-Wisconsin crowd about 80 miles away from the school’s Madison campus. After winning just two games last season, Iowa State advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016 and the sixth time in school history. It will play the Miami-Auburn winner in the Midwest Region semifinals on Friday in Chicago.