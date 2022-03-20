Skip to Content
Giants sign lefty Matthew Boyd on $5.2 million, 1-year deal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Left-hander Matthew Boyd signed a $5.2 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. The 31-year-old Boyd went 3-8 with a 3.89 ERA over 15 starts and 78 2/3 innings for the Detroit Tigers before injury trouble last season. He had season-ending surgery in September for a torn flexor tendon. Boyd was acquired by Detroit in 2015 from Toronto in a deal for ace David Price. He is 37-62 with a 4.96 ERA in 149 career games, including 145 starts. He had his most wins at nine in both 2018 and ’19 with Detroit.

