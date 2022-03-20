Coach K’s last ride continues as Duke closes out Spartans

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Duke survived a tense finish against Michigan State and extended Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament run. The Blue Devils beat Tom Izzo’s Spartans 85-76 on Sunday in the Hall of Fame coaches’ bittersweet final tussle. Star freshman Paolo Banchero scored 19 points and muscled in the go-ahead drive through contact with 2:05 left, putting the Blue Devils ahead to stay in the record-extending 1,200th win of Krzyzewski’s career. Duke reached the Sweet 16 for the 26th time under Coach K, who announced last summer that his 42nd season with the Blue Devils would be his last.