DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Drew Pember tossed in 17 points as UNC Asheville knocked off Stephen F. Austin 80-68 in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational. Tajion Jones added 16 points for the Bulldogs (17-14). Sadaidriene Hall and Gavin Kensmil both had 13 points for the Lumberjacks (22-10).