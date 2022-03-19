Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:48 PM

Tour rookie Riley rolls to a 62 and 2-shot lead in Tampa

KION 2020

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Davis Riley played before the biggest crowd at the Valspar Championship and delivered his best performance. He had nine birdies for a 62 and turned a five-shot deficit into a two-shot lead at Innisbrook. He leads by two shots over Matthew NeSmith. The big crowd wasn’t there to see Riley. He was playing with a good friend and fellow Alabama alum Justin Thomas. Thomas did his part with a 66 and was three shots behind. Also three back was defending champion Sam Burns. For Riley and NeSmith, winning on Sunday would come with an invitation to the Masters.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content