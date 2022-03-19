Top-seeded Gonzaga rallies in 2nd half to beat Memphis 82-78

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half, and top overall seed Gonzaga rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat No. 9 seed Memphis 82-78 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Trailing at the half for only the fourth time this season, Gonzaga leaned on its star junior to reach its seventh straight Sweet 16. The Bulldogs will face No. 4 seed Arkansas in the West Region semifinals on Thursday in San Francisco. Andrew Nembhard added 23 points for the Bulldogs and Rasir Bolton scored 17. Memphis made it close late but never regained the lead. DeAndre Williams scored 14 points for the Tigers.