Tar Heels survive ejection, big rally, beat ’21 champ Baylor

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — RJ Davis scored a career-high 30 points and eighth-seeded North Carolina beat defending champion Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bears wiped out a 25-point deficit, but never could get ahead. North Carolina’s Brady Manek had 26 points before getting ejected because of a flagrant foul midway through the second half. That was right after his 3-pointer had given the Tar Heels their largest lead. Armando Bacot had 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who improved to 26-9. Adam Flagler had 27 points for Baylor, which finished 27-7.