Shiffrin 5th-fastest in last World Cup slalom led by Dürr

MERIBEL, France (AP) — World Cup overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin was fifth-fastest in the first run of the season’s last slalom. Shiffrin was 0.66 seconds behind leader Lena Dürr in spring-like sunshine at Méribel in France. Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhová was fourth with 0.48 to make up in the second leg in the afternoon. Vlhová clinched the World Cup slalom title before the Beijing Olympics. Shiffrin sealed the main World Cup title Thursday. Dürr held a 0.37 lead over Michelle Gisin. Ana Bucik was 0.40 back in third.