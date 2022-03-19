Sheldon scores 25, Ohio St. tops Missouri St. 63-56 in NCAAs

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jacy Sheldon had 25 points and five steals, and No. 6 seed Ohio State overcame an early double-digit deficit to beat 11th seed Missouri State 63-56 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Sheldon made 10 of 12 free throws for the Buckeyes, who didn’t take the lead for good until Taylor Mikesell hit a 3-pointer form the left corner to make it 54-52 with 3:10 left. Brice Calip scored 15 points for Missouri State, getting them as close as 58-56 with 41 seconds left. Ifunanya Nwachukwu grabbed 17 rebounds for Missouri State.