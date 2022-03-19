Skip to Content
Scrimmage partners Iowa, Creighton square off on NCAA stage

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP
Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa and Creighton have played an annual closed preseason scrimmage for so long that neither coach is sure when it began. The two teams will play Sunday on a bigger stage in front of a sellout crowd in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Iowa is the 2nd seed in the Greensboro Regional and on an eight-game winning streak after Friday’s 98-58 win over Illinois State. Creighton is a 10th seed and beat Colorado in the first round. Players and coaches for both teams say they’ve gotten better since the scrimmage in October.

