Published 8:22 PM

Saint Peter’s is 3rd 15 seed in Sweet 16, beats Murray State

By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Saint Peter’s broke the hearts of Kentuckians yet again, getting 17 points from KC Ndefo to beat Murray State 70-60 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and complete its rise from obscurity into the Sweet 16. Two days after tossing eight-time national champion Kentucky out of the bracket, the tiny Jesuit school from Jersey City, New Jersey, became the third 15 seed to advance to a regional semifinal, joining Oral Roberts last year and Florida Gulf Coast in 2013. Saint Peter’s ended a 21-game winning streak and a memorable season for Murray State, located 265 miles from Lexington in Kentucky’s southeastern corner. Justice Hill led the Racers with 19 points.

