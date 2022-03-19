Krzyzewski, Izzo set for final meeting in NCAA tourney

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo are preparing for their final matchup as coaches. The Blue Devils and Spartans play Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament’s West Region. Krzyzewski is in his final tournament after announcing this will be his last season. That makes the matchup a farewell to a frequent nonconference series between coaching friends with a combined 20 Final Fours and six NCAA titles. Izzo says the game feels “bigger than normal” and he expects “weird emotions” on both sidelines. The winner advances to next week’s Sweet 16 in San Francisco.