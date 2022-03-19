Kane, McDavid help Oilers top Devils for 5th straight win

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane scored twice, Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists and the Edmonton Oilers used a four-goal third period to top the New Jersey Devils 6-3 for their fifth straight victory. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers, who have the NHL’s longest active winning streak. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, who have lost three in a row and four of their last five.