Iowa State, Georgia both looking to end Sweet 16 droughts

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State and Georgia will be looking to end Sweet 16 droughts when they meet in Ames, Iowa, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Greensboro Region. The Cyclones haven’t made it to a regional semifinal since 2010. Georgia hasn’t been to the Sweet 16 since 2013. The Cyclones will need to be sharper than they were in a 78-71 win over 14th-seeded Texas-Arlington in the first round. Georgia moved to the second round with a 70-54 win over 11th-seeded Dayton. The game could be Iowa State star Ashley Joens’ final game at Hilton Coliseum.