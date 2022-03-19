Ganassi wins Twelve Hours of Sebring for 61st IMSA victory

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — Earl Bamber closed the victory for Chip Ganassi Racing in the Twelve Hours of Sebring to give the organization its 61st victory in IMSA sports car racing. Bamber teamed with Alex Lynn and Neel Jani to give Cadillac the victory Saturday at Sebring International Raceway. Bamber passed Richard Westbrook with 58 minutes remaining in the race then held off Westbrook teammate Tristan Vautier of JDC Miller over the final stint to give Ganassi its first Sebring victory since 2014. Cadillac swept the podium as reigning DPi champion Action Express finished third. The Ganassi win put a woman in victory lane: Danielle Shepherd this year was moved from IndyCar to lead engineer of the No. 02 Cadillac.