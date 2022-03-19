FIA concludes Masi made a ‘human error’ at F1 Abu Dhabi GP

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

Motorsport’s governing body FIA has concluded that ex-Formula One race director Michael Masi made a “human error” but acted in good faith at the controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title after overtaking Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on the last lap following a controversial restart procedure. Masi flipped his decision and let the five drivers separating Verstappen from Hamilton pass the safety car but not all eight which would have taken longer. The FIA says “the process of identifying lapped cars has up until now been a manual one and human error lead to the fact that not all cars” un-lapped.