Eve Gascon becomes 3rd female goalie to play in QMJHL

GATINEAU, Quebec (AP) — Eve Gascon became the third female goalie to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game Saturday, making 18 saves in the Gatineau Olympiques’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. The 18-year-old Gascon, from Laval, Quebec, joined Manon Rheaume and Charline Labonte as the only women to see regular-season action in the QMJHL. The game attracted a crowd of 4,700, the first sellout at the new Centre Slush Puppie. After Gatineau scored three times in an 8:57 span late in the second period and early in the third to take a 4-3 lead, Alexander Gaudio tied it for Rimouski on a tip-in with 5:25 left in regulation. Xavier Cormier ended it at 1:10 of overtime.