Bruins acquire Lindholm, beef up blue line for playoff push

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins strengthened their blue line as they make a push for the playoffs. They acquired defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Kodie Curran from the Anaheim Ducks for John Moore, Urho Vaakanainen and a package of draft picks. The Bruins will send a first-round pick this year and second rounders in 2023 and ’24 to the Ducks. Anaheim will also pay half of Lindholm’s salary. The 28-year-old Swede was the top defenseman on the market heading into Monday’s trade deadline.