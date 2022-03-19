Auburn’s Pearl all-in on VanDerveer’s Ukraine challenge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says he fully supports the initiative of Stanford women’s coach Tara VanDerveer for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. VanDerveer had pledged $10 for every 3-pointer made in the women’s NCAA Tournament and challenged other coaches to join her. Pearl said Saturday he was concerned about the plight of the Ukrainian people after Russia’s invasion and would do whatever he could to help, including supporting VanDerveer’s efforts. South Carolina women’s coach Dawn Staley backed VanDerveer’s plan, then proposed a second fundraising effort to help inner-city communities in the United States.