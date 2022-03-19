Atlético wins 1-0 at Rayo, Osasuna player helps Ukraine

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atlético Madrid extended its hot streak with a 1-0 win at Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league after Koke Resurrección scored the second-half winner in Saturday’s capital derby. Atlético’s sixth win in seven matches overall lifted it ahead of Barcelona into third place. League leader Real Madrid is 12 points ahead of Atlético before hosting Barcelona on Sunday in an eagerly awaited “clásico”. Osasuna player Rubén García helped his team beat Levante 3-1. Now he will now focus on participating in a convoy of humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Granada rallied for a 3-2 victory over Alavés, while Goncalo Guedes scored in Valencia’s 1-0 win over Elche.