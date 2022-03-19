Arizona outlasts UNLV 72-67 in NCAA Tournament opener

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 30 points, Cate Reese added 16 and Arizona outlasted UNLV 72-67 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats started off jittery in their first home NCAA Tournament game since 1998, when coach Adia Barnes was still playing. Arizona finally pulled away behind Pellington and Reese, who combined for 22 of the Wildcats’ 24 fourth-quarter points. Desi-Rae Young had 16 points to lead UNLV, which had 10 turnovers in the fourth quarter.