AP source: Flyers trade captain Claude Giroux to Panthers

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Philadelphia Flyers have traded team captain Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the trade had not been announced. The move strengthens Florida’s status as a Stanley Cup contender, giving Aleksander Barkov an elite linemate and one of the best faceoff aces in the NHL. The Panthers earlier in the week traded a first-round pick and more for Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot.