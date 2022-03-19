Allen makes 29 saves to help Canadiens beat Senators 5-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Jake Allen made 29 saves for his first victory since late November, helping the Montreal Canadiens beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Saturday night. Jake Evans had a goal and an assist for Montreal, and Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Joel Armia and Brett Kulak also scored. Allen recently returned from an injury sustained in January. He last won Nov. 27 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Josh Norris scored for Ottawa, and Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves.