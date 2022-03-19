Active Tigers add to rotation, sign RHP Michael Pineda

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Michael Pineda and the Detroit Tigers reached a one-year deal Saturday, the latest move by a team that’s been active before and after the 99-day lockout. Pineda was 9-8 with a 3.62 ERA for Minnesota last season. The 33-year-old right-hander went 5-0 with a 1.85 ERA in his final five games. The Tigers were 77-85 last season. Before the Major League Baseball lockout began, Detroit signed star free agent shortstop Javier Báez and lefty starter Eduardo Rodríguez, and also acquired catcher Tucker Barnhart in a trade with Cincinnati. Earlier this week, lefty reliever Andrew Chafin and the Tigers finalized a deal. Pineda is 62-54 with a 3.98 ERA in eight seasons with Seattle, the New York Yankees and the Twins.