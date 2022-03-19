19-year-old Corey Heim wins NASCAR Truck race at Atlanta

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Nineteen-year-old Georgian Corey Heim raced to his first NASCAR Truck Series victory Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, getting a push from the lapped machine of John Hunter Nemechek to deny Chandler Smith a second straight win. Coming off a victory at Las Vegas, Smith — another 19-year-old from the Peach State — took the white flag with the lead on the outside, just ahead of Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Heim hugging the line at the bottom the track. Nemechek, also racing for KBM, looked as if he was going to follow Smith, only to dart suddenly to the inside to follow Heim. That was all the youngster needed to zip by Smith and take the checkered flag. Ben Rhodes was second, 0173 seconds behind.