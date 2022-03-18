Vander Esch returns to Cowboys with safety, long snapper

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back linebacker Leighton Vander Esch along with safety Malik Hooker and long snapper Jake McQuaide. Vander Esch will play on a one-year contract worth up to $3 million after the fifth-year option on the 2018 first-round pick’s rookie contract wasn’t picked up. Vander Esch never has matched a strong rookie season that resulted in his only Pro Bowl. Injuries have played a role in the declining production.