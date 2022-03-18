Van Lith leads Louisville women to 83-51 rout of Albany

STEVE BITTENBENDER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 20 points and top-seeded Louisville never looked back as the Cardinals routed Albany 83-51 in a first round women’s NCAA Tournament game. Louisville (26-4) used runs of 13-0, 14-0 and 9-0 in the first half to build a 48-20 halftime lead. The Great Danes (23-10) came into the tournament allowing just 48.6 points per game, the second-best defense in the country. Van Lith, a 5-7 sophomore and All-ACC First Team guard, scored 17 of her points in the first half. Senior forward Emily Engstler, another All-ACC first teamer, added 17 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Kayla Cooper led the Great Danes with 14 points, and Ellen Hahne added 11.