Unal scores again as 10-man Getafe draws at Bilbao 1-1

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Striker Enes Unal has scored his 14th goal in the Spanish league to help 10-man Getafe draw at Athletic Bilbao 1-1. Only Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema with 22 has more league goals this season. Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior has also found the net 14 times. Unal struck three minutes into the match at San Mamés Stadium. Yuri Berchiche equalized in the 29th. Getafe played with 10 from the 66th when defender Jorge Cuenca was red-carded for fouling Oihan Sancet with only the goalkeeper to beat.