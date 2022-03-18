Two-time defending champ Lightning get Hagel from Blackhawks

By STEPHEN WHYNO and JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writers

The Tampa Bay Lightning have made a trade to go for a third consecutive Stanley Cup title. The two-time defending champions acquired forward Brandon Hagel from the Chicago Blackhawks. Tampa Bay sent two first-round picks and young forwards Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk to Chicago for Hagel and two fourth-rounders. Hagel is 23 and has two years left on his contract after this season. The trade is reminiscent of Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois trading first-round picks for Barclay Goodrow and Blake Coleman before the 2020 deadline.