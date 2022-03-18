Shaun Norris fires 62 to lead at low-scoring Steyn City

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Shaun Norris has opened a three-shot lead with a second-round 62 at the Steyn City Championship in South Africa. The home player moved to 18 under par with a near flawless round that contained eight birdies and an eagle. He picked up four shots in his last four holes by finishing birdie-eagle-birdie-par. Norris’ 36-hole score matched the European tour record set by Ernie Els in 2004 but Norris won’t go down in the history books alongside the four-time major winner because players have been benefiting from preferred lies at Steyn City after heavy rain this week.