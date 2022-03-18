Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:20 AM

Oregon aide Chris Crutchfield returns to Omaha for Mavs job

KION 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Oregon assistant coach Chris Crutchfield has been hired as the new head men’s basketball coach at Omaha. He was a two-sport athlete for the Mavericks in the 1990s. Athletic director Adrian Dowell announced Crutchfield’s hiring less than two weeks after longtime coach Derrin Hansen was fired after a second straight five-win season. Crutchfield played football and basketball for the Mavericks and was an assistant in basketball in 1995-96. Crutchfield was head coach at Division II East Central (Oklahoma) for one season before he joined Dana Altman’s Oregon staff this season. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content