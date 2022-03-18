NFL prospect David Ojabo hurt at Michigan’s Pro Day workout

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — NFL prospect David Ojabo appeared to be injured at Michigan’s Pro Day workout. The NFL Network reported Friday that the defensive end was injured in a pass-rushing drill, went down clutching his left leg and had to be helped off the field. His agent declined comment. Ojabo’s injury may affect his chances of being one of the top picks in the draft next month. He skipped his senior season with the Wolverines after being voted second-team All-America and All-Big Ten. Ojabo had 11 sacks last season, helping Michigan win the Big Ten title and reach the College Football Playoff.