Mulkey, LSU aim to prolong ‘storybook season’ in NCAAs

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey needed only one season at LSU to bring women’s NCAA Tournament games back to Baton Rouge for the first time since 2014. Mulkey says she didn’t envision where the Tigers would be now when she left a powerhouse Baylor team for one that won just nine games last season. LSU is a No. 3 seed in the Spokane Region and opens play at home on Saturday against 14th-seed Jackson State. The first game of the day is sixth-seed Ohio State versus 11th-seed Missouri State in Baton Rouge.