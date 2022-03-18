Maryland sharp in 102-71 rout of Delaware in NCAA 1st round

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ashley Owusu scored 24 points and Diamond Miller added 23 to lift fourth-seeded Maryland to a 102-71 rout of 13th-seeded Delaware. Jasmine Dickey led the Blue Hens with 31 points, but they couldn’t keep up with a Maryland team that looked healthy and ready for this NCAA Tournament. The Terrapins advanced to face 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday. Katie Benzan scored 17 points for Maryland. The Terps finished with five players in double figures. Angel Reese scored 15 points and Chloe Bibby had 11.