Lions re-sign OLB Charles Harris and WR Kalif Raymond

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed outside linebacker Charles Harris to a $13 million, two-year contract and wide receiver Kalif Raymond to a one-year deal worth nearly $1 million. Detroit announced the moves Friday, retaining unrestricted free agents that flourished last season under first-year coach Dan Campbell. Harris had career highs with 7 1/2 sacks, 65 tackles and two forced fumbles last season. Harris has 14 career sacks and 143 tackles in 71 games over three seasons in Miami, one in Atlanta and one with the Lions. The Dolphins drafted the former Missouri star No. 22 overall in 2017.