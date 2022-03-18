Freddie Freeman reports to LA Dodgers spring training

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Freddie Freeman has joined the Dodgers for his first workout since agreeing to a $162 million, six-year contract to join Los Angeles’ powerhouse roster. Freeman arrived at the Dodgers’ Camelback Ranch training complex in a suit and tie, but he quickly got into Dodger Blue for the first showcase of his famously consistent swing in the batting cages. The Dodgers paid top dollar to get the 32-year-old Freeman after his impressive career with the Atlanta Braves, including the 2020 NL MVP award and the 2021 World Series title. The five-time All-Star first baseman is expected to be an immediate staple at the heart of the Dodgers’ batting order and at first base as they seek their second championship in three seasons.