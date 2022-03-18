F1 champion Verstappen laughs off claims Mercedes lacks pace

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen gave a sarcastic answer when asked if rival Mercedes lacks pace heading into the season’s opening race in Bahrain on Sunday. Verstappen set the fastest time in preseason testing for Red Bull last week while Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate George Russell expressed doubts about the car’s speed. Verstappen says “I think they’ll be dead last, according to their comments” before saying more seriously “for sure they’ll be competitive.” Verstappen’s win last season ended a run of seven straight drivers’ titles for Mercedes and thwarted Hamilton’s bid for a record eighth title.