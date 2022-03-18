Braves sign closer Kenley Jansen to $16M, 1-year deal

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves capped a busy week with another stunning move, signing three-time All-Star closer Kenley Jansen to a $16 million, one-year contract. The deal was announced Friday night. The 34-year-old Jansen finished with 38 saves and a 2.22 ERA in 69 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He is expected to take over from Will Smith as the Braves’ closer. General manager Alex Anthopoulos said he discussed the signing with Smith before finalizing the deal. The left-hander had 37 saves and was especially effective down the stretch and in the postseason for the World Series-winning Braves.