Bills GM Brandon Beane thrilled to land Von Miller

By MARK LUDWICZAK

Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — To say the Buffalo Bills are happy to have landed a prized free agent like Von Miller would be an understatement. With one notable exception, nearly everything has gone swimmingly for the Bills in an unexpected and surprising spending spree to open free agency. Even general manager Brandon Beane said he wasn’t necessarily expecting to land a big fish like Miller in free agency. The Bills officially signed Miller, one of the top pass rushers in the NFL, to a six-year deal Thursday. They’ve also added a trio of veterans at the defensive tackle position — DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle and Jordan Phillips — and brought back defensive end Shaq Lawson on a one-year deal Friday.