Bengals sign Cappa, Karras to bolster struggling O-line

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals made it official with two players they hope will bolster their struggling offensive line, signing Alex Cappa and Ted Karras. The Bengals signed Karras to a three-year, $18 million pact and Cappa to a four-year, $40 million contract. The deals were first reported Monday. The 27-year-old Cappa allowed just one sack last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 28-year-old Karras allowed three sacks last season with the New England Patriots. Cincinnati also re-signed backup quarterback Brandon Allen and receiver Mike D. Thomas to one-year contracts, and added free-agent tight end Hayden Hurst with a one-year contract.