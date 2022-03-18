AP Source: Seahawks bring back Quinton Jefferson

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

A person with knowledge of the move says the Seattle Seahawks are reuniting with defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, agreeing to terms on a two-year deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move. Seattle also announced it is releasing veteran Carlos Dunlap and Kerry Hyder Jr. Dunlap led Seattle in sacks last season, but wasn’t a good fit for the Seahawks defense going into next season.