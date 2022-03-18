AP source: Correa agrees to $105.3M, 3-year deal with Twins

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that shortstop Carlos Correa has agreed to a $105.3 million, three-year contract with the Minnesota Twins, ending a seven-season tenure with the Houston Astros. Correa will earn $35.3 million annually under the deal and can opt out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons to become a free agent again. A two-time All-Star who was the first overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft, Correa led the turnaround of the Astros. Houston won its first World Series title by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games in 2017.