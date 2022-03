SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — The Aston Martin team says Sebastian Vettel will miss the season-opening Formula One race in Bahrain after testing positive for the coronavirus. He will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg. He lost his seat in F1 at the end of the 2019 season but competed in two races in 2020 as a replacement for other drivers. The 34-year-old German will drive the AMR22 in the first practice session for the Bahrain GP on Friday.