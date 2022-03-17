Transgender woman posts top time in 500 prelims at NCAAs

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Lia Thomas moved one step closer to becoming the first known transgender woman to win a NCAA swimming championship by posting the top time in the 500-yard freestyle preliminaries. The University of Pennsylvania senior who is the No. 1 seed advanced to Thursday night’s final with her top time of 4 minutes, 33.82 seconds. Thomas also is the top seed in the 200 freestyle scheduled for Friday. She is the 10th seed in the 100 freestyle scheduled for Saturday. Thomas is a former male swimmer for Penn. She began her transition in 2019 by starting hormone replacement therapy.