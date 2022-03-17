Titans release 7-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones after 1 year

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans released seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones after one season Thursday as a post-June 1 release to create much-needed salary cap space. The Titans traded for Jones last June. They hoped to rev up the passing game by pairing the 10-year veteran with A.J. Brown coming off his own Pro Bowl season. But Jones struggled with a hamstring issue that limited him to 10 games. Jones had the worst season of his career with 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown. This move saves Tennessee approximately $11.3 million in cap space that won’t be available until June 1.