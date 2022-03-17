Tara VanDerveer uses NCAA platform to pledge help to Ukraine

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer has pledged $10 for every 3-pointer made in the NCAA women’s tournament toward humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, and she has challenged anyone else who can give to do so. Veteran Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner, whose team is playing its first-round NCAA game at Stanford on Friday, has joined VanDerveer’s fundraising efforts. She was an assistant coach on the U.S. team that VanDerveer led to Ukraine in 1996.