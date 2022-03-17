Reyna, Pefok, Horvath back with US for World Cup qualifiers

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Forwards Gio Reyna and Jordan Pefok and goalkeeper Ethan Horvath are back on the U.S. team for the first time since September, among eight additions on the 27-man roster for the final three World Cup qualifiers that start next week. Three defenders are on the roster who missed the winter qualifiers: Aaron Long returns for the first time in a year after recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, defender Erik Palmer-Brown could make his first international appearance in four years, and James Sands is back for the first time since September. Midfielder Gianluca Busio returns after a positive COVID-19 test.